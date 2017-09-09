New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets exercising caution with Rosario's finger
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 17m
... ORK -- With little left to play for in the final weeks of a lost season, the Mets are exuding caution with shortstop , the club's according to MLBPipeline.com ...
Tweets
-
It is very challenging to have a payroll of Mets size and have multiple $20+ million players. Leaves you no room to…Guessing no one trusts Mets these days, but cautious spending plan this offseason may be based more on logic than cheapness Blah FA marketBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Dom Smith: "Why'd you suck so much in the past and now you're kinda okay?" Plawecki: *shrug*Super Fan
-
?⚾️ #RaiseTheApple? 2-1 #Mets | End-2Official Team Account
-
This would technically apply to PlaweckiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kevin Plawecki now has six major league home runs. The Mets lead 2-1 in the second. #BoomTV / Radio Network
-
2-1 Mets after a Plawecki HOME RUN!TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets