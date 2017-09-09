New York Mets

North Jersey
636405808561396785-padres-reds-baseball-16398267

Reds rookie, St. Joseph of Montvale alum Kivlehan on his first full season in the majors

by: SPECIAL TO THE RECORD North Jersey 14s

... EMAIL MORE NEW YORK -- The rookie starting in right for the Reds against the Mets on Saturday night could count on support from some loyal fans in the stands ...

Tweets