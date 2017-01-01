New York Mets

Daily News
845044702

Kevin Plawecki, Rafael Montero carry Mets to fourth straight win

by: JUSTIN TASCH NY Daily News 3m

... hit and help Montero begin the game with a 1-2-3 inning. Nori Aoki gave the Mets an extra cushion with a two-run single in the seventh, giving the Mets a 5-1 ...

Tweets