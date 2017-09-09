New York Mets

New York Post
Reds_at_mets

‘Pretty crazy’: The newest Met’s 24-hour journey to MLB debut

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 5m

... e collected his first major-league hit, roping a double to left field in the Mets’ 6-1 win over the Reds. A 15th-round pick of the Mets in 2011 from La Costa ...

Tweets