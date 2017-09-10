New York Mets

WFAN
Mets_reds_gettyimages-845318094

Reds’ Manager’s Quarrel Stops For ‘God Bless America;’ Mets Lose To Cincinnati

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 25s

... challenged the play, claiming catcher Travis d’Arnaud had blocked the plate. Mets manager Terry Collins came out to argue and was ejected by Layne. Barnhart c ...

Tweets