Rays move into home-away-from-home Citi Field
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4s
... ved along with the rest of New York's gear. Lucas Duda, traded from the Mets to the Rays in July, was in his old corner stall at the far end, near the sh ...
Lucas Duda scores the first run of the Yankees-Rays series at Citi Field.Blogger / Podcaster
Rays move into home-away-from-home Citi Field https://t.co/HT4xiGRL8C #MetsTV / Radio Network
Mets must be aggressive this winter: Marc Malusis https://t.co/FliwdzBlsJ via @Metro_USTV / Radio Personality
Aaron Judge doesn’t look quite as huge standing in RF at Citi Field as he does at Yankee Stadium. A lot more green around him.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @JoeTrezz: Rays 1B Lucas Duda was cheered when pregame interview of his aired on Citi Field's videoboard. It was brief, but boy did the people love it.Beat Writer / Columnist
Cesar Puello, another former Met, strikes out.Beat Writer / Columnist
