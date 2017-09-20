New York Mets

Fox Sports
201709111939707949903-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Yanks top Rays 5-1 as Frazier homers in series moved to Mets (Sep 11, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 12s

... h of a 71-year-old steel-and-concrete joint at old Yankee Stadium. While the Mets’ Home Run Apple started to rise when Darryl Strawberry went deep then, there ...

Tweets