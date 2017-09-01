New York Mets

Hardball Times
Conduct_towards_official_scorers_yankee_stadium-740

Making the Call: Keeping Score in Baseball’s Toughest Market, Part 2

by: Scott Orgera Hardball Times 3m

... has been helpful,” Sprechman said. “In one case, Daniel Murphy, then of the Mets, lost a ball in the sun that I thought he should have been able to play, so ...

Tweets