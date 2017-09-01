New York Mets

nj.com
23394992-standard

Mets' AJ Ramos has control issues, but they might work to his advantage

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 14s

... NEW YORK -- There's no debating the fact that Mets' closer AJ Ramos has control issues. He owns up to it the minute the subject ...

Tweets