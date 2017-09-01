New York Mets

nj.com
23400484-standard

MLB rumors: Royals' Mike Moustakas to Mets in free agency?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... is one of just 11 third baseman with a slugging percentage of at least .500. Mets after Nunez? This season, Moustakas' 36 home runs ranks seventh in all of ba ...

Tweets