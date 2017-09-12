New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 2018 schedule: Season opens against Cardinals at Citi Field
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 40s
... ener will be the third time in five years and the second straight season the Mets open at Citi Field. With the NL East matching up against the AL East in 2018 ...
Tweets
-
Aaron Judge is currently on pace for the true-outcome triple crown. He'd be the first to do it since 1985: https://t.co/YIGu8gPjcVTV / Radio Personality
-
Down year, but I'm so excited to see this guy play.Mets calling up top catching prospect Tomas Nido for first time. Hit .232 with 8 HR & 60 RBI at Class AA this year. Played in Futures Game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CitiField: If you are attending the Tampa Bay-New York (AL) game tonight at @CitiField please use mass transit to avoid expect… https://t.co/zYcn1DLdR6Official Team Account
-
RT @MiLB: Nido is the #Mets' No. 21 prospect. Hit .232/.287/.354 with 8 HR this season for @RumblePoniesBB.… https://t.co/IXnV4r5yFUMinors
-
Beautiful.Eddie Vedder - Just Breathe (Sept 9, 2017) remember the story I told you on the air yesterday? You will cry. https://t.co/sgEiwT1Rs5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Catcher Tomas Nido earns his first @Esurance #CallUpWorthy promotion to the @Mets!Minors
- More Mets Tweets