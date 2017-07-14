New York Mets

Rising Apple
140862906-new-york-mets-v-washington-nationals.jpg

Mets call-up catcher Tomas Nido from Double-A Binghamton

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 11s

... ome runs and 60 runs batted in. He hit .320 last season in St. Lucie, so the Mets were naturally hoping his success in 2016 would carry to a higher level. Unf ...

Tweets