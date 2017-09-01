New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets call up Tomas Nido | 7 things to know about the top catching prospect
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 1m
... gewood Christian High School in the eighth round of the 2012 draft, with the Mets going above pick value and awarding him $250,000 to keep him from going to F ...
Tweets
-
Logistical snafu? Did you get steaks or a kiosk?@Mediagoon I think some of that was logistical snafus cause opening was so close (Mets aren't exactly organized) bu… https://t.co/ACTFZd7Z7GBlogger / Podcaster
-
I was told they were better than 116 win mariners, The Judge was Babe Ruth and Harvey the Next Seaver. You all lie…If the Dodgers lose tonight, they will set the record for the longest losing streak ever for a playoff team. https://t.co/MrmZ4wrhtUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Man I am getting less and less @mets PR stuff except when Ethan handles it. I bet the t-shirt blog got the schedule email. #steaksandwichBlogger / Podcaster
-
That is so so true.@metspolice 25 years is shorter when you're older ;-)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rival sneaker deals actually pitted Warriors stars against each other, if ever so briefly https://t.co/S8wVzPbxtqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets vs. Cubs Reyes 2B Aoki LF Cabrera 3B d’Arnaud C Lagares CF Smith 1B Rosario SS Taijeron RF Gsellman PBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets