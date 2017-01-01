New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10263045

Mets acquire Eric Hanhold from the Brewers, completing the Neil Walker trade

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41s

... des the team made - , , , , and now Walker - all returned prospects who, the Mets hope, may be bullpen options in the future. More From Amazin' Avenue Trendin ...

Tweets