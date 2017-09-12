New York Mets

North Jersey
636408436057924766-ax083-354c-9

Smith goes 0-for-4 in 8-3 loss to Cubs, but has rebounded from slow start

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... him play and not get too down about an 0-for-6, which happens to everybody," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "Let him continue to swing and don’t get too exc ...

Tweets