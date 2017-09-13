New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10275864

Game recap September 12: Blown out of the Windy City

by: David Capobianco Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 1m

... the night and gave up five hits in just four innings of work. Next year, the Mets will have a cornucopia of pitchers bidding for spots in the rotation. Only t ...

Tweets