New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10153407

Mets call up top catching prospect Tomas Nido

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... That jump in offensive production earned him on Amazin Avenue’s list of the Mets’ top 25 prospects coming into 2017, and is on MLB Pipeline’s list of Mets’ p ...

Tweets