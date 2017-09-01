New York Mets

nj.com
23410968-standard

Brewers (finally) send Mets prospect for Neil Walker | 4 things to know about Eric Hanhold

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... Queens. New York received relief pitcher Eric Hanhold in return for Walker. Mets rookie relievers in 2018 Here's what you need to know about the newest Met. ...

Tweets