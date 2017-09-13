New York Mets

North Jersey
636409337102081995-mets-cubs-baseball-njha

Velocity rises but Harvey struggles in 17-5 loss to Cubs

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 25s

... e 28-year-old sitting 94-95 for most of his night. The loss also secured the Mets' (63-82) seventh losing season in nine years.  The 2017 season has been the ...

Tweets