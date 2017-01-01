New York Mets

Daily News
Strawberry15s-web

Darryl Strawberry continues to rip Mets on Mike Francesa's show

by: Zachary Ripple NY Daily News 1m

... s. On Tuesday, Strawberry verbalized his preference for the Yankees over the Mets in an appearance on WABC Radio’s “Bernie and Sid.” “The players on the ’86 c ...

Tweets