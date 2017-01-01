New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario, Travis d’Arnaud both leave Mets game due to injury
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 39s
... veral games last week with a bruised right index finger. Rosario, 21, is the Mets top young player and was expected to play a lot down the stretch to give him ...
Tweets
-
Jose Ramirez with a hustle double to lead off the bottom of the 10th. Headfirst dive into second.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matt Harvey fits in with the #Mets' highly questionable rotation https://t.co/tiYArHlZeOBlogger / Podcaster
-
You never cease to embarrass yourself...@PeterBotte Sisqo had more than one hit. Get with the times.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Rosario and D’Arnaud Leave Game Early With Injury https://t.co/yi7eNlziCK #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Inb4 Jay Bruce's walkoff hitBlogger / Podcaster
-
Unless the Mets rally, they are officially eliminated from postseason contention tonight. The tragic number is one.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets