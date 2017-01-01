New York Mets
Amed Rosario, Travis d'Arnaud hurt as Mets routed by Cubs again
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 2m
... beat out a groundball, but was removed immediately after. As of Tuesday, the Mets were fourth in the majors in terms of man/games lost to total injuries, whic ...
Jay Bruce's walk-off double extends Indians' winning streak https://t.co/SXgBfAZI76Blogger / Podcaster
Keynan Middleton recorded the first out of the seventh but is now exiting with an apparent injury.Beat Writer / Columnist
Back-to-back HRs can't save Mets, Lugo https://t.co/dOXhcbT5T1 #NewYorkMetsBlogger / Podcaster
Ryen Russillo pays $250 fine for wandering naked into stranger's apartment, and the case is closed https://t.co/Wu7wtRO4aoBlogger / Podcaster
Rosario: "It just feels like something that is maybe a little annoying. But it doesn't feel like anything really serious."Beat Writer / Columnist
"Rodeo of Shame" is a fantastic name for the documentary on the 2017 New York Mets.@richmacleod See, I assumed a lot of injuries. Not THIS many but I don't know if anyone could have predicted this rodeo of shame.Blogger / Podcaster
