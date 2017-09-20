New York Mets

Fox Sports
201709142144782742743-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Rizzo, Heyward lead surging Cubs to sweep of Mets, 14-6 (Sep 14, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2m

... s. ”We’ve pitched pretty good lately, we just did not pitch very well here,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. ”Came back obviously against a team that is figh ...

Tweets