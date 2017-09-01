New York Mets

Mets Merized

Prospect Spotlight: Recently Acquired Pitcher Eric Hanhold

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 38s

... tch is a slider at 86-89 MPH that he’s shown good command of out of the pen. Mets Minors News and Notes Right-handed pitchers Adonis Uceta and Harol Gonzalez ...

Tweets