New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Rosario is baseball's fastest shortstop

by: Mike Petriello MLB: Mets 13s

... g of shortstop speed. Fastest shortstops by Sprint Speed in 2017 1. Rosario, Mets -- 29.7 feet per second 2. Turner, Nationals -- 29.2 feet per second 3. , Na ...

Tweets