New York Mets

New York Post
Rafael_montero

Rafael Montero keeps up troubling trend for Mets pitchers

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

... oyed on successive nights at Wrigley Field, a three-game series in which the Mets surrendered a franchise-record 39 runs. Montero, who entered 4-1 with a 2.75 ...

Tweets