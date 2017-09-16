New York Mets
LIVE Color Feed: Mets vs. Braves
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1m
deGrom had a tough time commanding early. Then, just like that, he clicked. 4 strikeouts in 4 shutout innings thus far.Beat Writer / Columnist
Through four, the Braves have gotten one runner to second base. 5-0 Mets. Call a friend. The losing streak will end tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
Trying to rank the 14th - 24th best teams in baseball is a REALLY hard exercise. Try it sometime if you don't believe me :)Beat Writer / Columnist
Juan Lagares showing some good sprint speed on the bases there. When healthy, he has good wheelsBeat Writer / Columnist
A double from @GavinCecchini2 makes it 5-0 #Mets!Official Team Account
