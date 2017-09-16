New York Mets
Mets 7, Braves 3: Jacob deGrom Gets 15th Win, a Career High, as the Mets End a Losing Streak
by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — NY Times 4m
... his teammates Dominic Smith and Gavin Cecchini each drove in two runs as the Mets ended a five-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. ...
deGrom sets new career high with 15th win
