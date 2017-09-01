New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Roster%252bmoves%252b2

Mack's Morning Report - 9-18 - Pipeline Position Analysis - SS

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

... 19 in Brooklyn this past season and Cecelio Aybar, who hit .188 for the same Cyclones.  My pick... move Luis Carpio back to starting shortstop here.  Low-A - Broo ...

Tweets