New York Mets

Metstradamus

Minor League Mondays: Corey Oswalt Puts It Together For Binghamton

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

... ted a solid 119:40 strikeout to walk ratio. MLB.com has Oswalt ranked as the Mets’ 28th best prospect, and their scouting report notes that he relies on a fas ...

Tweets