New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Large_amazinavenue.com.minimal

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, September 11-17

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 49s

... just two-thirds of an inning. As you might expect, was great and easily the Mets’ best pitcher for the week. He gave up just one run with seven strikeouts an ...

Tweets