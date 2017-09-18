New York Mets

Rising Apple
848566548-new-york-mets-v-atlanta-braves.jpg

Asdrubal Cabrera is making it easy for the Mets to bring him back in 2018

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

... er in the 9th. https://t.co/JnvjaQTGDL pic.twitter.com/GXPaFdxYAm — New York Mets (@Mets) September 18, 2017 Overall in the second half, Cabrera has hit .313/ ...

Tweets