New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Matt Harvey vs Dan Straily (9/18/17)
by: Other — Mets 360 3m
Tweets
-
Apparently, this is the Exorcist Nolan Ryan bobblehead in the @Marlins Bobblehead Museum. Cc: @RangersBlogger / Podcaster
-
Fastball hit 96, threw a couple decent sliders, but command is still lacking. Stuff isn’t good enough to avoid getting hammered for mistakesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The 12 hits allowed tonight for Harvey are the same number as he surrendered in his last 2 starts combined.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Avatar of discontent turns out to be Mets fan: https://t.co/nEDtlzWn4CHumor
-
In 4 starts back, Harvey has completed 5 innings just once. 19 earned runs.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Harvey is done after 4 innings+. He allowed 12 hits and 5 runs thus far (responsible for runners on first and second).Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets