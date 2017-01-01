New York Mets
Final Score: Miami 13, Mets 1—Futility in South Florida
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21s
... n the seventh, which would be the last bit of Miami scoring. The sole bit of Mets’ offense came in the top of the fourth inning. drew a walk, and was erased o ...
"There's no reason for questions," Matt Harvey said. "There are no answers." #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Matt Harvey even more dejected than he was last time out. Again, just anger about the results.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are bad. The owners won't spend. I can't believe this, but we might really be looking at another rebuild.Blogger / Podcaster
Easier to call him mentally weak or some similar bullshit than do any actual thinking.Anyway, I'm mostly saying I don't know how a Mets fan could be mad at Harvey. He gave his all and then some in 2015. It's just sad, really.Blogger / Podcaster
Harvey, Mets blown out against Stanton, Marlins https://t.co/4O9MyC7ML4Blogger / Podcaster
Matt Harvey struggles again, allowing seven runs in just four innings as @Mets lose 13-1 to Marlins… https://t.co/h6aQU1V7YiNewspaper / Magazine
