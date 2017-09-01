New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10291150_154511658_lowres

Rapid Reaction: Harvey Battered In 13-1 Blowout

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

... Callahan replaced him in the eighth and pitched a clean inning. Offense: The Mets all night appeared to struggle to put anything together as the team recorded ...

Tweets