New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Roundtable: Should Mets Pick Up Option On Asdrubal Cabrera?

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 4m

... he $6.5 million savings from Cabrera’s buyout elsewhere. John Sheridan – The Mets should absolutely pick up Asdrubal Cabrera’s option because he’s still a use ...

Tweets