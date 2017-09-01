New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth-lugo-1

Rapid Reaction: Mets Lose 5-4 In Extras After Ramos Implosion

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

... ntil the sixth inning when Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run homer to extend the Mets lead to 3-1. The Mets managed to score again in the ninth as Jose Reyes drov ...

Tweets