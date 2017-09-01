New York Mets

Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton victimizes Mets for 56th homer in 9-2 win

by: The Associated Press NJ.com 3m

... ing pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer. Are these 14 former Mets ready to manage? Jose Urena (14-6) allowed two runs in eight innings. The Ma ...

