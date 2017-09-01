New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jose Urena, A.J. Ellis chat after sweeping Mets
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 4m
... strong innings and the team's offensive explosion to lead to a sweep of the Mets on Wednesday. More FOX Sports Florida Videos FOX Sports Go LIVE NOW FEATURED ...
Tweets
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
WATCH: Cadillac Post Game Extra - 09/20/17 - Marlins complete sweep of Mets https://t.co/qBnRVFJHyQ #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just saw @redturn2 at CBP. Asked about being in Philly. "I guess just like up there, you're talking &%$ about NY teams." Dude gets it.TV / Radio Personality
-
Do you believe this is Terry Collin’s last season with the #Mets?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rafael Montero has fallen back down to earth in #Mets latest destruction https://t.co/TlBIKcE0g0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yo is gonna focus more on running this offseason to hopefully avoid another injury-plagued year in 2018 https://t.co/klTZN1vsVXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets