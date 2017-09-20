New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nimmo playing well in September but Mets are swept by Marlins
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 2m
... ore pop than is expected. Wednesday afternoon, Nimmo hit a solo homer in the Mets' 9-2 loss to the Marlins at Marlins Park that completed a three-game sweep. ...
Tweets
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
WATCH: Cadillac Post Game Extra - 09/20/17 - Marlins complete sweep of Mets https://t.co/qBnRVFJHyQ #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just saw @redturn2 at CBP. Asked about being in Philly. "I guess just like up there, you're talking &%$ about NY teams." Dude gets it.TV / Radio Personality
-
Do you believe this is Terry Collin’s last season with the #Mets?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rafael Montero has fallen back down to earth in #Mets latest destruction https://t.co/TlBIKcE0g0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yo is gonna focus more on running this offseason to hopefully avoid another injury-plagued year in 2018 https://t.co/klTZN1vsVXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets