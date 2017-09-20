New York Mets

The New York Times
21mets-facebookjumbo

Marlins 9, Mets 2: Giancarlo Stanton’s 56th Home Run Helps Marlins Complete Sweep of Mets

by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NY Times 3m

... drove in three runs as the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the Mets with a 9-2 victory on Wednesday. Stanton connected in the eighth inning for ...

Tweets