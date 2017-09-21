New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10294667

Game Recap September 20: Only 10 more of these to go

by: David Capobianco Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 11s

... o finally pull the trigger and DFA Montero. And while it seems something the Mets wouldn’t do—if they haven’t DFA’d yet, why would they now?—it does appear to ...

Tweets