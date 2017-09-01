New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Evans Starts Over Cecchini Again, Produces Two Hits
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
... him. Evans was going to be a minor league free agent this offseason had the Mets not added him to the 40-man roster and he is being given a chance to see if ...
Tweets
-
MLB didn't learn it's lesson 47 years ago. There is no excuse now https://t.co/rdQ3gHbsIqBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@You_Found_Nimmo continues to produce at the plate. https://t.co/1cPIarQE41Official Team Account
-
New Post: 3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Fish Fried In Marlins Sweep https://t.co/cmZSG8PeHx #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jersey worn by Mike Piazza in the 1st game in NY after 9/11 was sold to three Mets fans for $365,000, including Ant… https://t.co/NBhahVTBSSTV / Radio Personality
-
Filip Chytil takes first step toward pushing Rangers into a difficult decision https://t.co/pycJFiF4EQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sandy Alderson: It's "highly unlikely" the Mets will non-tender Matt Harvey https://t.co/Tux4pBpr6R via @HardballTalkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets