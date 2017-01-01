New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-2acb131c61a5ff6ab225e92afc4379d2_crop_exact

Terry Collins Reportedly Expected to Retire After Season

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 1m

... e led the team to the National League pennant in 2015 and is one of only two Mets managers to reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (Bobby Valentine, 199 ...

Tweets