New York Mets

Fox Sports
201709222044746744854-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

D'Arnaud, Mets top watered-down lineup of Nationals 7-6 (Sep 22, 2017)

by: AP Fox Sports 32s

... n Bradford (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Jeurys Familia, the Mets’ third pitcher in the ninth inning, came on to strike out Robles with runner ...

Tweets