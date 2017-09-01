New York Mets

Metstradamus
851812134

Switching Genres And Switching Closers (But There’s No Switching Universes)

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

... Darius Rucker covering “ Wagon Wheel“. It wouldn’t have been that way if the Mets were in a pennant race. In fact, had the Mets been in it, this 7-6 victory w ...

Tweets