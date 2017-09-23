New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10298517

Game recap September 22: Only nine more of these to go

by: Lukas Vlahos Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

... uite shallow against the typically slappy outfielder. Lagares’s run gave the Mets a 7-6 advantage at the end of the sixth. Paul Sewald replaced Chasen Bradfor ...

Tweets