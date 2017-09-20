New York Mets

Fox Sports
201709232134776941590-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Murphy homers in 10th to lift Nationals over Mets (Sep 23, 2017)

by: AP Fox Sports 3m

... Strasburg with five scoreless innings, lifting Washington over the New York Mets 4-3 on Saturday night after Noah Syndergaard’s return. Murphy led off the 10 ...

Tweets