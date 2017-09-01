New York Mets

nj.com
23474949-standard

What the Mets' 2018 lineup looks like without Michael Conforto

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 22s

... Day. An early May comeback may be what the Mets are looking at, so here's what the lineup could look like without him on Ope ...

Tweets