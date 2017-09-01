New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Corey

Tom Brennan - MY # 5 METS PROSPECT: COREY OSWALT

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 49s

... s pitched. Oswalt's 2017 has truly put himself on the radar screen as a 2018 Mets starter if the injury bug rears its head again with the Mets' starters.  Oth ...

Tweets